Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

The global Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.41 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 19.8%,

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.41 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 19.8%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects .It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape. Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) is an efficient solution to traditional biometric software models. This research is categorized differently based on the various aspects of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market research report include a SWOT analysis. Face recognition detects faces in real-time on camera, matches these with faces that has already been fed into the system and identifies people. Consumer biometrics are increasingly being deployed in mobile devices and the sector is majorly dominated by security and access control devices biometric systems. Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size – USD 1.51 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.8%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology. Apart from this, the report also gives descriptive company profiles, including vital data relating to these companies. In March 2021, Piestro, which is a pizzeria-maker, partnered with PopID for safer, easier, and faster biometrics-based solutions for pizza lovers. The segmentation included in the report is beneficial for readers to capitalize on the selection of appropriate segments for the Biometric-as-a-Service sector and can help companies in deciphering the optimum business move to reach their desired business goals.

The analysis is conducted, keeping in mind the different regions, market players, and constraints that are imposed on the participants of this market. This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Biometric-as-a-Service market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The technology enables all type of organizations to deploy and use biometric in day-to-day operations. Replacement of PIN-based authentication system with BaaS can streamline customer services and curb fraudulent conduct without any need for expensive time-consuming resource-intensive software processing. Surge in usage of mobile devices and growing demand for detection and prevention of fraud are key factors driving revenue growth of the Biometric-as-a-Service market revenue growth. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) is an efficient solution to traditional biometric software models. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Biometric-as-a-Service industry. This technology also leverages imaging, computing, statistical, and mathematical applications to map a detailed identity of any individual for high-risk security clearances.

Key players in the market include Fujitsu, Thales, Lexis Nexis, Idemia, Microsoft, Google, Accenture, Fingerprints, Amazon, and Bayometric.

Emergen Research has segmented the global biometric-as-a-service market on the basis of offering, type, organization size, vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Face Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Voice Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm and Vein Recognition

Others (DNA, Signature, Keystroke)

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Biometric-as-a-Service market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Biometric-as-a-Service market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Biometric-as-a-Service market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

