Cartilage Repair Market To Reach USD 7.42 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 4.80 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Technological progressions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on current analysis, the global cartilage repair market was valued at USD 4.80 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.42 billion by 2026, at a CAGR 5.6% Cartilage repair and regeneration is treatment for an otherwise healthy knee, but not for knees affected by osteoarthritis, a condition that causes natural cartilage deterioration from aging. Specifically, in the knee, the articular cartilage at the end of the thigh bone can become damaged from sports or other injuries, or even some illnesses, resulting in progressive pain and loss of mobility. Compared with other body tissues, cartilage has a poor blood supply, and therefore limited potential to heal itself or to support donor cartilage. Cartilage, the slippery tissue on the ends of and between bones, provides cushioning and shock absorption. Cartilage is a connective tissue found in many parts of the body. Although it is a tough and flexible material, it is relatively easy to damage. Understanding the difference between cartilage damage in the knee and a sprain, or ligament damage, is not easy because the symptoms can be similar. The challenge of coming up with a better solution for cartilage regeneration is on the minds of many researchers.

Throughout the world, new research and techniques continue to look into this matter and the early results look promising. Wide-reaching intensifying occurrence of diabetes and obesity is probable to oversee the cartilage repair market growth during the forecast period. Diabetes consequences in increased cartilage loss. Moreover, the increase in overweight/obese population majorly in North American and Asian region is anticipated to fuel the demand for cartilage repair products during the forecast period.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Vericel Corporation, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Anika Therapeutics, Arthrex, and Collagen Solutions Plc

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients.

One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Cartilage Repair market.

Key findings from the report

• Mosaicplasty is only used for isolated areas of cartilage damage, generally limited to 10-20 millimeters in size; this technique is most commonly used in patients under the age of 50 who picked up damage from an accident

• Treatment modality segment includes cell based and non-cell based. Cell based is further sub segmented into chondrocyte transplantation and growth factor technology. Cell based treatment modality dominated the cartilage repair market with a market share of 41.7%

• About 14 million Americans have osteoarthritis of the knees severe enough to cause pain and inflammation, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Growing prevalence of knee severities are likely to propel the demand for cartilage repair market

• The application segment comprises of hyaline cartilage, fibrocartilage and elastic cartilage. The hyaline segment is anticipated to register the largest market share and growing CAGR of 5.9%

• New clinical trial is evaluating a next-generation approach to replacing damaged knee cartilage with healthy cartilage cultivated from a patient’s own cells

• Asia-Pacific regional segment of the cartilage repair market is expected to register itself as highest growing segment during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 6.5%; owing it to the qualitative as well as quantitative market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India

• The trial is evaluating NOVOCART3D, a combination device and procedure that develops “replacement” cartilage from a patient’s own cartilage cells (chondrocytes). NOVOCART 3D builds on an established technique called autologous chondrocyte implantation

• In 2017, stem cells were being used to grow new cartilage for arthritic hips in a technique being developed at Washington University School of Medicine in a partnership with Cytex therapeutics

• North America held the largest market share in the cartilage repair market, due to, increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, presence of target population, and changing lifestyle of individuals in the U.S. and Canada

For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of treatment modality, application, treatment type, end use and regions:

Treatment modality (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Cell-Based

o Chondrocyte Transplantation

o Growth Factor Technology

• Non-Cell-Based

o Tissue Scaffolds

o Cell-Free Composites

• Other

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Hyaline

• Fibrocartilage

• Other

Treatment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Palliative

o Viscosupplementation

o Debridement & Lavage

• Intrinsic Repair Stimulus

• Other

End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Hospital

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Other

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

