Mobile Robot Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The rising demand for warehouse automation and the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the manufacturing plants is driving the demand of the market

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile Robot Market will be worth USD 117.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. Mobile Robot Market Size – USD 23.48 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.6%, Market Trends – Implementation of autonomous mobile robots in the Warehouse. The growing need for automation and self-optimization of the machinery in the factories to obtain increased productivity and enhanced operational efficiency is anticipated to fuel the development of the market. This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Mobile Robot market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The high penetration rate of e-commerce channels in the region is a key contributing factor to the growing demand for autonomous mobile robots in the e-commerce and logistics companies to meet the higher customer demand and labor shortages. Adopting intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, and mobile robotics drives the growth of the mobile robot market over the forecast period. This research is categorized differently based on the various aspects of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Mobile Robot Market research report include a SWOT analysis.

The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the manufacturing plants. The rising demand for warehouse automation and the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the manufacturing plants is driving the demand of the market. Technological advancements in the sensors and cameras have resulted in the flexibility and agility of mobile robots and increased their usage for operations. The report evaluates the CAGR value as well as the market value based on the key market dynamics and growth-inducing factors. The manufacturing plants are increasingly adopting autonomous mobile robots in the manufacturing plants to ensure worker safety, reduce human resources and operational & manufacturing costs, and eliminate human errors. This is the latest report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. Apart from this, the report also gives descriptive company profiles, including vital data relating to these companies. The Unmanned Ground Vehicles segment held the largest market share of 40.2% in 2019. Increasing applications of the Unmanned Ground Vehicles in military and defense fields is expected to drive the segment's growth.

Key participants include Northrop Grumman, Kuka, iRobot, Honda Motor, Softbank Group, Kongsberg Maritime, DJI, Bluefin Robotics Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile Robot Market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Warehouse & Logistics

Defense & Security

Energy & Power

Mining and Minerals

Automotive

Entertainment, Education and Personnel

Domestic

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Mobile Robot Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Mobile Robot market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Mobile Robot market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Mobile Robot market

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-robot-market

