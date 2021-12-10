Electronic Nose Market : How Cost of e-nose Hampering global market growth? | Alpha MOS, Odotech, E-nose Pty

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Electronic Nose Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The Global Electronic Nose Market was valued at US$ 17.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to increase to US$ 42.7 Mn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period

An electronic nose (e-nose) is a device, which is used for sensing smells and detecting odor and fragrance of its surrounding. This devices consist of different types of electronic sensors which is used for comparison, identification, and quantification. Industries perform tests with the help of gas chromatographs and human experts to test flavors and scents of goods during production, as well as to measure their levels of freshness and damage. Major factor expected to restrain global electronic nose market is that the life of the sensors is limited. Since, the life of the sensors are limited after a certain period, it requires replacement and cost of the replacement is high. Moreover, these sensors are sensitive to humidity and temperature. Therefore, this factor is expected to hamper growth of the market. However, these sensors also detect the smell up to fixed ranges, which in turn not acceptable to the users. Therefore, this factor will hamper the growth of the market.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1723

The market study on the electronic nose market includes definitions, categories, applications, and industrial chain frameworks, as well as a complete description of the industry. It elucidates the most crucial market aspects as well as current industry trends. The study digs deep into important areas to see what drives market growth, such as trends and opportunities that might have a long-term negative or positive influence on the industry. It also emphasises the wide range of applications and industries. The research covers information about historical events as well as present tendencies. Every significant feature, such as market development potential, electronic nose market dynamics, market CAGR, and market valuation, has been extensively investigated for each segment.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Alpha MOS

· Odotech

· E-nose Pty

· The E-nose Company

· Electronic Sensor Technology

· Scent Science Corporation

· Airsense Analytics GmbH

· Scentsational Technologies

· Scensive Technology

Drivers & Trends

The market forecasts in the Electronic Nose industry are based on established research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every aspect of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. To acquire a firm grasp on the total market, several possible growth factors and hazards are assessed.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1723

Regional Classification

The Electronic Nose market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Electronic Nose Market:

· Among technology type, metal oxide semi-conductor sensors (MOS) segment accounted largest share in the global electronic nose market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The advantages of MOS technology is that it is cost-effective, easy to produce, and has compact size as compared to other sensors. Therefore, the rate of adoption is very high in verticals such as domestic, commercial, and industrial. Thus, these verticals are increasingly utilizing this sensor, in order to control reduce risk related to inhalation of toxic substance, which is harmful to human lungs. Therefore, these factors will help in propelling the growth of the electronic nose over the forecasted period.

· Among end users, environmental monitoring segment accounted largest share with 34.6% in the global electronic nose market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing air pollutants, which leads to increasing health issues. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, 7 million people died due air pollution, globally. Thus, in order to control the effect of harmful pollutants in the environment, electronic nose is used. This factor help in propelling growth of the segment.

·

Asia Pacific electronic nose market is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific accounted about 22.6% share in global electric nose market in 2016. Increasing adoption of advanced technology in the food and beverages industry, due to rising awareness about foodborne diseases, is expected to aid in high adoption of advanced equipment and techniques. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) analysis, in India, cases reported related to food borne disease were 100 million in 2011 and it is projected to reach up to 177 million in 2030. Hence, this tool helps in clearing food safety test, which in turn helps, in reducing risk of diseases caused by food contamination.

Exclusive 25-30% Christmas Discount (Offer Valid Till 31st Dec 2021) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1723

About Coherent Market Insights:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.