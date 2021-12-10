I-95 South Lane, Ramp Restrictions Next Week for Construction at Girard Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Lane and ramp restrictions are scheduled next week on southbound Interstate 95 at the Girard Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia for various construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The schedule and locations are:

Wednesday, December 15, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, the right lane on southbound I-95 will be closed from the off-ramp at Girard Avenue to Interstate 676 for line striping; and

Wednesday, December 15, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and Friday, December 17, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the on-ramp to southbound I-95 from Aramingo Avenue will be closed and detoured for construction. Motorists heading for southbound I-95 will be detoured south on Aramingo Avenue and south on Delaware Avenue to Callowhill Street, 2nd Street and the ramp to I-95 south at Market Street.

In addition, on Tuesday, December 14, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Cumberland Street will be closed between Salmon and Richmond streets for milling and paving under I-95 at the north end of the Girard Avenue Interchange.

The construction activities next week are part of the $315.7 million project currently underway through 2023 to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges.

For more information, visit PennDOT's I-95 Revive program website.

Motorists should allow extra time for travel through these work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

