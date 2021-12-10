Blockchain in Energy Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2020- 2027)

The rising adoption of blockchain in the energy industry and growing safety concerns related to automated grids are driving the demand for the market.

The global Blockchain in Energy Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8,761.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing safety concerns related to automated grids is anticipated to further propel the market growth in the forecast period. In October 2020, GuideVision was acquired by Infosys Limited. Infosys will enhance its technological transformation with the acquisition, expanding Infosys Cobalt's cloud services offering and reaffirming its commitment to the rising ServiceNow ecosystem. Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities will be enhanced by GuideVision's training academy and offshore facilities, will provide customers in Europe unparalleled abilities in the first hybrid cloud transition. Apart from this, the report also gives descriptive company profiles, including vital data relating to these companies. The rising adoption of blockchain in the energy industry and growing safety concerns related to automated grids are driving the demand for the market. Over the forecast period, the uncertain regulatory environment relating to power generations, significantly rising concerns regarding customer credibility among power management companies, is expected to inhibit the market growth. This research is categorized differently based on the various aspects of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Blockchain in Energy Market research report include a SWOT analysis.

The report evaluates the CAGR value as well as the market value based on the key market dynamics and growth-inducing factors. During the forecasted timeline, the global blockchain in the energy market is expected to rise substantially, owing to the rising adoption of blockchain in the energy industry Blockchain in Energy Market Size – USD 287.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 56.1%, Market Trends – The rise in the penetration of Internet of Thing devices.It's mainly due to blockchain technologies' ability to manage decentralized sources of energy and a holistic view of energy consumption through tracking. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry .The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.

Key participants include Infosys Limited, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, WePower UAB, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, LO3 Energy, Inc., and BigchainDB GmbH, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain in Energy Market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Power

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Peer-To-Peer Transaction

Grid Transactions

Energy Financing

Electric Vehicle

Sustainability Attribution

Others

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Blockchain in Energy in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Blockchain in Energy in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Blockchain in Energy ?

