AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The need for smart diagnosis to enhance the efficiency of the radiologist and increased adoption in hospitals is driving the demand for the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,720.6 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for AI-enabled medical imaging solutions is witnessing high demand due to the increased complexities of clinical decision-making. The need for smart diagnosis to enhance the efficiency of the radiologist and increased adoption in hospitals is driving the demand for the market .The growing demand for imaging tools is impacting market demand. The growth in small scale and large scale manufacturers in the market are providing innovative solutions for the usage in medical imaging. Apart from this, the report also gives descriptive company profiles, including vital data relating to these companies. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment .The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions industry. integration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging has become an important requirement. It has the potential to transform medical imaging in both productivity and accuracy. Artificial intelligence also boosts the volume of diagnostic imaging procedures in the diagnostic department and hospital. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.

The novel development of learning algorithms has aided in the expansion of AI in medical imaging. AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size – USD 532.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 31.3%, Market trends –Advancement in technology. into the estimated AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution network such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market. This research is categorized differently based on the various aspects of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market research report include a SWOT analysis. The Computed Tomography (CT) segment is growing due to the high prevalence of different lifestyles associated with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and cancer and the rise in the demand for advanced imaging solutions. The initiatives taken by the government for the buildup of strong healthcare infrastructure and offer solutions which favor the demand for the market.

Key participants include Arterys Inc., Blackford Analysis Limited, Aidoc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., EnvoyAI, ContextVision AB, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, iCAD, Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market on the product, workflow, therapeutic application, deployment mode, modality, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Subscription Software License

Perpetual Software License

Fee-Per Case Software License

Hardware

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Image Acquisition

Image Analysis

Reporting and Communication

Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

Detection

Triage

Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

Equipment Maintenance

Regional Overview:

The global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Overview of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

