Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3400 Block of 18th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in the 3400 block of 18th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:51 pm, two suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victims. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle, described as a black Kia Optima, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.