Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft Offenses in the Seventh District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft offenses that occurred in the Seventh District.

 

  • Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at approximately 9:50 am, the the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspect took the property then fled the scene. A second suspect was the driver of the vehicle. CCN: 21-178-462
  • Theft One: On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at approximately 11:00 am, the suspects entered a construction site in the 2300 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-178-938
  • Theft One (From Auto): On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, between 11:00 am and 1:00pm, the suspects forcibly entered a vehicle in the 300 block of 4th Street, Northeast. The suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-179-065

 

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 38 year-old Mark Steward, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Theft One (From Auto), and Theft One.

 

Additionally, 29 year-old Kelvin Brooks, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Theft One (From Auto), and Theft One.

 

At the time of these arrests, two handguns were recovered by MPD officers.

