Custom Uniforms In Fashion Forward Designs Assist With Branding

Total Image Group offers branding ideas, including custom uniforms for fashion and comfort. Clients can take their branding efforts to the next level by providing employee uniforms with aesthetic appeal and stylish fit.

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Image Group is pleased to announce the launch of their latest customised designs for uniforms. Total Image Group is Australia's uniform specialists. They offer fashion forward uniforms and workwear for clients in the corporate, hospitality, sporting, education, fitness, retail, automotive, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Workplace uniforms demonstrate the brand in unique and fashionable ways. The customised designs are attractive, industry-specific, and well-fitted. Depending on the industry, the colour, comfort, and fit add to the pride of the employee who knows they would look good.

Many businesses are not aware of the importance of branding for their businesses. Workwear, regardless of the industry, is a way of identifying the image which the client wishes to portray. Some of the businesses that have appeared in the Total Image portfolio include supermarkets, food, retail liquor outlets, fast food, department stores, and specialty stores. The uniform experts help identify ways in which the customers can provide unique work uniforms that have a strong connection to the brand.

“Today, more than ever businesses are aware of the importance of a strong purpose and culture and its direct impact on staff morale, sales and performance. Communicating that message across multiple locations and even countries can be difficult and a uniform is a key part of achieving consistency and confidence in messaging. A company uniform defines what you are about as a business and ensures, regardless of what location the team is based at, that they are on the same page.” said Pamela Jabbour - CEO of Total Image Group

A consultation with the experts at Total Image can include a full uniform range or just key components that help create the perfect look. The size of the uniform order can be scaled to roll out smoothly and effectively. The leading uniform specialists in Australia ensure that each step of the process, from initial consultation to delivery of the finished product, is completed with total customer satisfaction. Some of the elements considered in creating a design for workwear include fit, comfort, colour, durability, and more.

The company has been working to create workplace garments and accessories that are fully suited to the wearer's work. The completed garments are high quality and aesthetically pleasing. Since 2005, the expertise of Total Image has been available to clients in a variety of fields and industries.

Total Image Group is pleased to announce that the company has been providing custom workwear in Australia for more than sixteen years. The designs are appropriate for retail, industrial, high visibility, healthcare, and more. The family-run business understands the importance of enhanced branding and employee morale.

