University of Canberra, Juris Doctor Online Course Starts Intake Every Two Months

The Juris Doctor Online course is almost entirely online and is designed to be compatible with part-time study. The university has intakes every two months, and students can study one unit at a time.

/EIN News/ -- BRUCE, Australia, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Canberra (UC)’s Juris Doctor Online course is designed for ambitious professionals seeking to learn the legal fundamentals, gain technical knowledge and deep advanced theoretical understanding to help progress their careers as legal practitioners. The course also extensively focuses on helping students develop dispute resolution skills, a big part of being a successful legal practitioner. Students can build a course that directly aligns with their own professional goals.

There are multiple opportunities to apply the knowledge learned throughout the course. Students taking the course get the opportunity to plan and execute a large research-based project, complete a law internship or international study via a network with other law firms, non-government agencies, and government agencies across the country and in other international universities.

According to UC, the Juris Doctor online course has been designed to emphasise problem-solving and dispute resolution. The goal is to ensure that graduates demonstrate creative and cognitive skills in generating and evaluating the needed response to various legal issues and offering solutions to obscure legal problems.

Readers can find out more about the Juris Doctor online course by visiting the university’s official webpage for the course at https://studyonline.canberra.edu.au/online-courses/juris-doctor-online

“The course includes all Priestly 11 subjects, after the successful completion of which, students will have the knowledge to satisfy most academic requirements to get admission into legal practice. Furthermore, we have made sure that this course delivers the best learning experience by having leading academics work with students. Students also have the support of a Student Success Adviser throughout their journey, in addition to being able to access a community of students online,” said a representative speaking about the Juris doctor online course.

She added, “We have made sure that students are capable of understanding how the law works with various disruptive technologies while gaining an understanding of the broader implications across economic and social contexts. If anything, it helps develop responsible and ethical legal professionals.”

About University of Canberra

The University of Canberra is a highly ambitious university that’s meant to help ambitious career-oriented people. The accelerated online courses are meant to help people create an impact and inspire change in the world. The postgraduate courses are delivered almost entirely online, are career-relevant, and enable students to learn faster.

Website: https://studyonline.canberra.edu.au/





