Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, December 3, 2021, in the 2600 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:02 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the employee. The employee complied. The suspect also took property from an additional victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/71ITGFT4vv0

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.