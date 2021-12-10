12/09/21-STORM DAMAGE CAUSES CLOSURE OF GAME BIRD HUNTING AT PUʻU WAʻAWAʻA

For Immediate News Release: December 9, 2021

STORM DAMAGE CAUSES CLOSURE OF GAME BIRD HUNTING AT PUʻU WAʻAWAʻA

Hunting Unit F on Hawaiʻi Island will be closed this weekend, December 11-12

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/547739843

(Kailua-Kona) – Due to storm damage from recent weather events, Hawaiʻi Island Hunting Unit F at Puʻu Waʻawaʻa will be closed to game bird hunting this upcoming weekend, December 11-12.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will be removing fallen trees on a road used to access the unit. DOFAW anticipates reopening the unit for game bird hunting opportunities on the following weekend of December 18, 2021.

For more information on Pu‘u Wa‘awa‘a:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/frs/reserves/hawaii-island/puuwaawaa/

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office) https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/