DLNR News Release: STORM DAMAGE CAUSES CLOSURE OF GAME BIRD HUNTING AT PUʻU WAʻAWAʻA
(Kailua-Kona) – Due to storm damage from recent weather events, Hawaiʻi Island Hunting Unit F at Puʻu Waʻawaʻa will be closed to game bird hunting this upcoming weekend, December 11-12.
The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will be removing fallen trees on a road used to access the unit. DOFAW anticipates reopening the unit for game bird hunting opportunities on the following weekend of December 18, 2021.
