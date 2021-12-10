DLNR News Release: STORM DAMAGE CAUSES CLOSURE OF GAME BIRD HUNTING AT PUʻU WAʻAWAʻA

(Kailua-Kona) – Due to storm damage from recent weather events, Hawaiʻi Island Hunting Unit F at Puʻu Waʻawaʻa will be closed to game bird hunting this upcoming weekend, December 11-12.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will be removing fallen trees on a road used to access the unit. DOFAW anticipates reopening the unit for game bird hunting opportunities on the following weekend of December 18, 2021.

