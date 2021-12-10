FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 9, 2021

Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty congratulates student winners of the Maryland Judiciary's 16th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO) held its 16th annual bookmark art contest and announced 10 student winners and 14 honorable mentions from schools throughout Maryland. Students were asked to create bookmarks on the theme of preventing or resolving conflicts peacefully. Contest winners in kindergarten through eighth grade were announced at an awards ceremony and reception for students and parents hosted by MACRO and featuring Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty.

“I am honored to meet with students and their families to congratulate them on their creativity and thoughtfulness in creating award-winning artwork featuring ways to peacefully resolve conflicts,” said Chief Judge Getty, Court of Appeals of Maryland. “I am inspired by their work and pleased to know that young people are being educated about peace-making and conflict resolution, especially in these challenging times. This is a critical skill and I am encouraged to know that parents and teachers are working with students on conflict resolution and positive, peaceful alternatives to violence.”

The Maryland Judiciary received 2,215 bookmark entries from students at 45 Maryland schools, and the winning entries were from Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, Harford, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, and Washington counties.

Chief Judge Getty announced the prize winners and congratulated each student. He discussed with them the messages conveyed in their original artwork. Students created bookmarks focused on themes of resolving or preventing conflicts, apologizing, respecting differences, talking things out, solving problems together, listening, tolerance, diversity, inclusion, building peace, respecting one another, consideration for others, and alternatives to violence. Ten cash prizes totaling $750 were awarded to the 10 first, second, and third place winners.

Bookmark Contest winners:

Grades K-2: First Place Winner: Rhys W. Goodloe, Kent Island Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 2); Second Place Winners (tie): Aliya Nicholls, Matapeake Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 2); Syeda Anaya, Glenn Dale Elementary School, Prince George’s County (Grade 1); Third Place Winner: Bryce Dye, Fountain Green Elementary School, Harford County (Grade 1); Honorable Mentions: Sarah Baird, Grasonville Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 2); Brent Myers, Fountain Green Elementary School, Harford County (Grade 1); Violet Dietzen, Chapel Hill Elementary School, Baltimore County (Grade 2); and Lucas Focht, Fountain Green Elementary School, Harford County (Grade 1). Grades 3-5: First Place Winner: Maxwell Ibe, Heather Hills Elementary School, Prince George’s County (Grade 5); Second Place Winner: Anna Nelson, Severna Park Elementary School, Anne Arundel County (Grade 4); Third Place Winner: Brenden Nguyen, Bayside Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 4). Honorable Mentions: Maximos Piquero, Bayside Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 5); Melody Ellis, Bayside Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 3); Amelia Martinez, Bayside Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 5); Annabelle Colgan, Bel Air Elementary School, Harford County (Grade 5); and Eleanor Bradley, Grasonville Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 5).

Grades 6-8. First Place Winner: Nana Mensah, Western Heights Middle School, Washington County (Grade 8); Second Place Winner: Brynn Marcella Fazio, New Market Middle School, Frederick County (Grade 8); Third Place Winner: Maylie Houser, New Market Middle School, Frederick County (Grade 8). Honorable Mentions: Laila Brianna-Marie Jones, Hyattsville Middle School, Prince George’s County (Grade 7); Olivia Hughes, New Market Middle School, Frederick County (Grade 7); Grace Lin, Rocky Hill Middle School, Montgomery County (Grade 6); Samantha Pantzar, New Market Middle School, Frederick County (Grade 7); and Jesse Shenge, Julius West Middle School, Montgomery County (Grade 7).

For more information about the Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest and to see the winning entries, visit: mdcourts.gov/macro/eventsconflictresolutionday.

