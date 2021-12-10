Albatross Designs expands product line to include plastic-free toys. Aims to reform an entire plastic-dependent industry
Sustainable design company, Albatross Designs, launched its first children’s toy, the Ocean Animal Wooden Toy Set, just in time for the 2021 holidays.
We see a huge amount of potential value creation where we can both help large companies eliminate plastic from the toy industry and improve their ESG scores with the right type of efforts.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable design and products company, Albatross Designs, launched its first children’s toy, the Ocean Animal Wooden Toy Set, just in time for the 2021 holidays. Best known as being the world’s first zero waste shaving company, the company has as of late engaged in a multitude of projects in conjunction with Albatross Designs Group and AlbatrossESG to further expand its plastic-free scope.
— Andrew Lacenere
The Albatross Designs Ocean Animal Wooden Toy Set is a sustainable play alternative designed for children ages 3 and up. The set is entirely plastic-free, and comes in a metal tin that includes: 10 beechwood animal blocks in a hemp bag; a booklet with beautiful illustrations and educational information on each animal; and a paper play mat. The Ocean Animal Wooden Toy Set was created with the hopes of introducing kids to the amazing animals that live in the sea, and providing them with some real-world stimulation in this digital-centric age.
The Importance of Plastic-Free Toys
90% of the toys on the market are plastic, and the toy industry is the most plastic intensive industry in the world [UNEP, 2014]. Not only that, the average children’s toy is played with for only 2 weeks before it gets discarded, and 80% of discarded toys end up in landfills, incinerators and oceans before their useful life is actually up. Albatross Designs is here to change this.
As the expression goes: "We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children." The Ocean Animal Wooden Toy Set strives to give kids an inspirational glimpse into the natural world that provides both education and real sensory experience.
While there are many benefits to the digital age, Albatross Designs feels it is equally important to ensure children also have the opportunity to play with more 'analog,' hands-on toys. This type of play augments learning, imagination and motor skills.
A Bigger Vision
With its entrance into the toy market, Albatross Designs aims to continue creating custom toy designs, both internally and for external, larger and public companies that have been a bit slower in the uptake of sustainable and ESG promoting practices. “We see a huge amount of potential value creation where we can both help large companies eliminate plastic from the toy industry and improve their ESG scores significantly with the right type of efforts,” Says Andrew Lacenere, CEO.
Albatross Designs encourages interested parties to get in touch if they are interested in custom sustainable toy design projects or selling the Albatross Designs line of toys through their business.
Andrew LaCenere
Albatross Designs
andrew@albatrossDesigns.it