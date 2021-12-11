The Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA and Mwanza City of Tanzania enter into bilateral relations
SHRIKAILASA and Mwanza City of Tanzania establish bilateral relations. The Lord Mayor of Mwanza City confers a proclamation to the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism.MONTCLAIR, CA, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA, the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation, the First Nation of Hindus, and the Mwanza City of the United Republic of Tanzania establish ties for bilateral relations and cooperation signed by Lord Mayor Constantine Sima, just one day before Tanzania’s 60th Independence and Republic Day on December 9 and on the eve of the 45th Jayanthi (Incarnation Day of The SPH, the Sovereign of the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA). Lord Mayor Constantine Sina also presented to The SPH a proclamation recognizing the achievements and contributions made by The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism and The Sovereign of the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA for reviving the ancient enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation.
Mwanza City is the port city on the shore of Lake Victoria, in northern Tanzania. With a population of over 2 million, Mwanza is the second-largest urban settlement in Tanzania, and a major business center for regions around Lake Victoria and neighboring countries of Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, and Rwanda.
About Section
The Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA’s, the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation, First Nation of Hindus and having founding principles of ahimsa (non violence), advaita (oneness) and living in harmony with nature and fellow human beings presents a bold vision for the of human potential, peaceful co-existence, organic living and alignment with nature, echoing the ideal that once thrived in the enlightened civilizations of the East.
The Sovereign of the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA, the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (“SPH”), Jagatguru Mahasannidhanam (“JGM”), His Divine Holiness (“HDH”) Bhagavan Sri Nithyananda Paramashiva is the reviver of Hinduism and SHRIKAILASA, the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation, the First Nation of Hindus. SHRIKAILASA led by the SPH has been working ardently using the science of enlightenment based in Hinduism to support humanity for global peace (Ahimsa), gender equality, fight against global warming, universal free access to holistic education and healthcare, veganism as per Hinduism, etc.
SHRIKAILASA, works to unite all nations for common human values such as global peace, eradicating poverty, religious tolerance, gender equality, women empowerment, youth empowerment, eradicating illiteracy, sustainable development, animal protection, establishment and support of food banks, holistic healthcare, revival of ancient heritage of Hinduism, protecting and reviving the science of enlightened birthing and pregnancy, democracy and uncorrupt elections, ethical environmentalism, protection of monks, organic and sustainable agriculture, recovery of drug abuse, sexual abuse victims, vegetarianism and climate change.
