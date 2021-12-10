Aerial Work Platform Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

The compact and versatile use of AWP surges its demand from the construction industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerial work platforms (AWP) are personnel lifting devices used in industries such as construction, retail, warehousing, utilities, and others. Aerial work platforms are also called as mobile elevating work platforms, aerial lifts, cherry pickers, bucket trucks, and others, and are available in various types such as scissor lifts, articulated and telescopic boom lifts, vehicle mounted platforms, and others. Moreover, aerial work platforms assist in working on heights, which reduces the risk of accidents caused by older equipment such as scaffolding platforms and others.

The global aerial work platform market size is expected to reach $14.3 billion in 2027 from $9.3 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 44.0% share of the global aerial work platform market.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11469

Moreover, North America is the highest contributor in the aerial work platform market. The U.S. garners highest share in the region with approximately 83.0% within the North American market. This is mainly due to the early introduction of aerial working platforms in the region and high demand for AWP in common construction and maintenance practices. In addition, the rapid development in AWP products in terms of emission control and full-electric operation has assisted AWP to gain popularity in the European market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the aerial work platform market mainly due to the halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased manufacturing processes. The reduction in demand from the construction and logistics industry during 2020 owing to the disrupted supply chains is expected to decline the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

Aichi Corporation, Altec Inc.

Haulotte Group

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Niftylift (UK) Limited

Oshkosh Corporation (JLG Industries, Inc.)

Skyjack (Linamar Corp.)

Terex Corporation (Genie)

Teupen

Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co., Ltd.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11469

Key Market Segments

By Type

Boom Lifts

Scissor Lifts

Vehicle Mounted Platforms

Others

By Operation

Fuel-powered

Electric

Hybrid

By Lift Height

Less than 20 Feet

20 to 50 Feet

50 to 70 Feet

Above 70 Feet

By End-user Industry

Construction

Utilities

Logistics & Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11469

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

