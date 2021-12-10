Judith Wood, Highly Proclaimed Attorney, Celebrates International Human Rights Day by Continuing to Fight for Afgans
YOU MUST ACT NOW!
Afghan refugees are languishing in refugee camps where they are waiting for some sort of approval of either humanitarian parole applications or immigrant visas.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many are without hope of their cases ever moving forward while they wait in prison-like conditions without any access to the outside world.
In the UAE many such people can't leave their room and can only eat and sleep while they wait forever for what may never happen. They are in despair and some have attempted suicide.
On the other side, Afghanis are hiding in Afghanistan, in fear of the Taliban, who have ransacked their homes, kidnapped their relatives, and murdered some of their family members.
“This situation is intolerable. Many of these people have risked their lives in helping the United States Armed Forces while in Afghanistan. Some of them have already been granted SIV (Special Immigrant Visas) but their cases are still in limbo. The world can't simply ignore these people while they wither away. We must stand up to the challenge and urge our own government to allow these people to come to the United States rather than wait for what seems to be an eternity in unlivable conditions. This is a mirror image of what happened to Jewish people during WWII. The world did not want to acknowledge what was going on until it was too late and millions died and many more suffered untold horrors. We can't repeat the same error again. The Taliban does not have remorse or mercy. They will kill the Afghans who were associated with the United States.” – Judith Wood
For those in refugee camps, who are waiting indefinitely for a response, they may be returned to Afghanistan if no solution is in sight.
“Please! Take action now! Write to your congressman or congresswoman and ask them to address this problem. If you care about people, we must work together to do something immediately.” – Judith Wood
What is International Human Rights Day (As Told By the Institute for Human Rights and Business)
International Human Rights Day, December 10th, is a celebration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The UDHR is the milestone document in the history of human rights, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10th, 1948 as the common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations. It set out, for the first time, the fundamental human rights to be universally protected. It has been translated into over 500 languages and paved the way for the adoption of more than seventy human rights treaties.
Who is Judith Wood / Human Rights Project
Judith Wood is a renowned, Los Angeles-based Immigration Attorney specializing in political asylum. Her landmark victory in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Nasseri v. Moschorak, opened the door for women fleeing violence to seek refuge in the United States. The decision, recently under attack by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, would become the subject of a motion picture entitled Saint Judy, starring Michelle Monaghan and Alfred Molina. A native New Yorker, Judy's early dramatic training and a brief career acting off-Broadway helped her to hone the courtroom acumen which has helped deliver so many from desperate circumstances. Ms. Wood's passion for social justice has become a true calling and, since graduating from Pepperdine School of Law. She's helped dozens of precedent-setting decisions. In addition to a thriving legal practice, Judy also heads up the Human Rights Project, a non-profit devoted to advocating for the rights of refugees around the world. Indeed, Ms. Wood's record as a tireless champion for the rights of immigrants speaks for itself. Most recently, she's been nominated to be presented with the Wonder Woman of the 4th Lifetime Achievement Award by Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu.
Judith Wood
The Law Offices of Judith L. Wood
+1 3236835166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn