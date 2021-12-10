Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,400 in the last 365 days.

ARIZONA STATE TROOPERS SEIZE OVER 237 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE ON I-8 WITHIN 24-HOUR PERIOD

In a 24-hour period of operation from December 7-8, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers – including Border Strike Force units – and the Arizona National Guard seized 237.05 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $1.54 million and arrested three people on drug-related charges in southern Arizona.

Additionally, one stolen vehicle was recovered, two human traffickers/smugglers were arrested, and two additional persons were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for illegal entry.

1

2

3

4

 

You just read:

ARIZONA STATE TROOPERS SEIZE OVER 237 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE ON I-8 WITHIN 24-HOUR PERIOD

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.