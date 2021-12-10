Risch, Idaho Commerce Lead Holiday Revival of Initiative to Help Idaho Small BusinessesDec01

WASHINGTON – In an effort to support Idaho’s small businesses, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and the Idaho Department of Commerce today announced the return of the second annual Support Local Gems: All Season Long initiative.

Support Local Gems: All Season Long is a holiday revival of the statewide Support Local Gems public awareness campaign that encourages Idahoans to support the small businesses that make Idaho special.

Throughout the month of December, the Support Local Gems: All Season Long initiative will encourage Idahoans to do their Christmas and holiday shopping at their favorite small businesses and promote local shops with the hashtag #SupportLocalGems.

“Idaho’s small businesses supply local jobs, power the state’s economy, and provide the Gem State with irreplaceable value. The holiday season is a critical time for them, and they deserve our support,” said Senator Jim Risch. “Last year, we launched the Support Local Gems: All Season Long initiative to help our local job creators, and it was a huge success. This is an opportunity for Idahoans to once again give back to the small businesses that serve us every day.”

“Small businesses, owned and operated by Idahoans, drive our unique and vibrant Main Streets in communities across Idaho,” said Tom Kealey, Idaho Department of Commerce Director. “This holiday season, we encourage all Idahoans to do what they can to support our community small businesses, whether by shopping and dining locally, writing a positive online review, or simply saying ‘thank you’ to the employees and business owners who work tirelessly all season long.”

Background: Anyone can participate in the Support Local Gems: All Season Long initiative by shopping at a small business in person or online, purchasing gift cards, dining at a local restaurant, and encouraging others to do so, too.

There are also many ways to support small businesses that are free. Write a positive review, post about a local gem you love on social media with the hashtag #SupportLocalGems, or just say “thank you” to a business in the community.

For a Support Local Gems: All Season Long information sheet, click here.

For a Support Local Gems: All Season Long media toolkit for small businesses and supporters, visit Senator Risch’s website.

For more information on the Support Local Gems: All Season Long initiative, contact press@risch.senate.gov.

