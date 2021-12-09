2021 Illinois firearm deer season preliminary harvest totals 71,675

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced hunters took a preliminary total of 71,675 deer during the seven-day 2021 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 5. Hunters harvested a final total of 77,160 deer during the firearm season in 2020.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2021 firearm season Dec. 2-5 was 21,375, compared with 29,432 during the second season in 2020. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 19-21 was 50,300 deer.

Remaining 2021-22 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include: • Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 10-12, 2021; • Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 30, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022 and Jan. 14-16, 2022; • Archery deer season continues through Jan. 16, 2022.

Details on the late-winter season are available online at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Documents/2021-2022%20Late%20Winter%20Hunting%20Information_DJS.pdf

Details on the CWD season are available online at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Documents/2021-2022%20Special%20CWD%20Season%20Hunting%20Information_DJS.pdf

A map showing the counties open to the late-winter and CWD seasons can be found at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/programs/CWD/Documents/Late_Winter_CWD_Map.pdf

For more deer hunting information, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx A table of preliminary firearm deer season harvest totals for 2021 by county, and comparable totals for 2020 and 2019, is below.

County 2021 1st 2021 2nd 2021 Total 2020 Total 2019 Total ADAMS 1352 695 2047 2235 2178 ALEXANDER 267 95 362 430 453 BOND 488 172 660 668 710 BOONE 74 36 110 138 109 BROWN 581 241 822 950 970 BUREAU 619 290 909 1012 967 CALHOUN 447 231 678 779 849 CARROLL 374 124 498 566 641 CASS 391 198 589 655 599 CHAMPAIGN 149 60 209 232 208 CHRISTIAN 386 183 569 613 564 CLARK 714 330 1044 1083 1042 CLAY 782 348 1130 1225 1098 CLINTON 498 176 674 688 631 COLES 481 194 675 685 621 CRAWFORD 651 258 909 937 885 CUMBERLAND 542 235 777 860 772 DEKALB 86 29 115 115 108 DEWITT 197 120 317 390 355 DOUGLAS 115 33 148 163 137 EDGAR 378 156 534 548 530 EDWARDS 280 114 394 384 365 EFFINGHAM658 285 943 948 888 FAYETTE 1154 478 1632 1623 1514 FORD 82 29 111 124 106 FRANKLIN 864 389 1253 1278 1376 FULTON 1176 520 1696 1927 1904 GALLATIN 255 121 376 426 399 GREENE 635 346 981 1075 1043 GRUNDY 150 92 242 259 266 HAMILTON 756 284 1040 1072 1043 HANCOCK 1013 571 1584 1791 1655 HARDIN 520 163 683 689 858 HENDERSON 269 124 393 458 406 HENRY 280 168 448 455 407 IROQUOIS 287 146 433 494 493 JACKSON 1325 581 1906 2085 2109 JASPER 731 313 1044 1080 1031 JEFFERSON 1293 620 1913 1896 1889 JERSEY 423 174 597 634 626 JODAVIESS 858 416 1274 1561 1455 JOHNSON 900 299 1199 1321 1384 KANE 26 7 33 34 24 KANKAKEE 140 56 196 196 197 KENDALL 47 26 73 78 65 KNOX 738 355 1093 1143 1086 LAKE 5 0 5 1 5 LASALLE 409 174 583 709 703 LAWRENCE 375 175 550 563 577 LEE 323 132 455 536 449 LIVINGSTON 311 82 393 387 363 LOGAN 233 100 333 339 359 MACON 152 73 225 268 221 MACOUPIN 1038 424 1462 1551 1557 MADISON 470 182 652 625 633 MARION 1022 407 1429 1484 1470 MARSHALL 400 158 558 595 572 MASON 270 101 371 389 357 MASSAC 249 145 394 392 435 MCDONOUGH 497 237 734 771 713 MCHENRY 180 82 262 295 241 MCLEAN 406 135 541 638 524 MENARD 223 120 343 388 361 MERCER 548 212 760 836 789 MONROE 724 227 951 982 949 MONTGOMERY 579 272 851 816 799 MORGAN 381 237 618 632 632 MOULTRIE 151 64 215 230 238 OGLE 391 166 557 689 634 PEORIA 585 254 839 875 853 PERRY 808 329 1137 1260 1319 PIATT 88 28 116 135 116 PIKE 1016 642 1658 1882 1929 POPE 950 294 1244 1280 1431 PULASKI 192 92 284 286 279 PUTNAM 243 78 321 322 337 RANDOLPH 1503 659 2162 2249 2260 RICHLAND 493 202 695 679 685 ROCK ISLAND 417 185 602 696 601 SALINE 541 230 771 875 880 SANGAMON 396 194 590 563 524 SCHUYLER 854 445 1299 1293 1316 SCOTT 217 126 343 311 319 SHELBY 883 319 1202 1248 1116 STARK 117 40 157 183 149 ST. CLAIR 547 172 719 722 639 STEPHENSON 372 126 498 618 548 TAZEWELL 344 144 488 496 494 UNION 824 347 1171 1257 1293 VERMILION 408 201 609 560 510 WABASH 122 49 171 166 147 WARREN 295 149 444 474 465 WASHINGTON 697 268 965 960 909 WAYNE 971 443 1414 1446 1416 WHITE 447 284 731 811 757 WHITESIDE 353 160 513 611 560 WILL 122 54 176 253 238 WILLIAMSON 1148 515 1663 1657 1860 WINNEBAGO 172 78 250 285 265 WOODFORD 406 180 586 588 605 Total 50,300 21,375 71,675 77,160 75,417

12/9/2021