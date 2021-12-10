Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,407 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor News Release: President Biden extends flag order honoring late Sen. Robert J. Dole

HONOLULU — President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has amended the proclamation ordering the United States flag to be flown at half-staff through midnight Saturday night, Dec. 11, 2021, in honor of the late Sen. Robert J. Dole. Flags will also be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi.

This action serves to honor former Sen. Dole, who died Dec. 5, 2021 at the age of 98.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

Mobile: 808-798-3929

[email protected]

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

Mobile: 808-265-7974

[email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor News Release: President Biden extends flag order honoring late Sen. Robert J. Dole

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.