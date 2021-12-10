Submit Release
DLNR News Release: KAHANA BAY BOAT RAMP CLOSING FOR SITE IMPROVEMENTS

(Honolulu) – The Kahana Bay Boat Ramp will be closed starting January 3, 2022, for repairs and renovations. Site improvements will include asphalt and concrete pavement resurfacing of the parking lot, the installation of new bull rails, and rock revetment repairs.

The entire boat ramp will be closed throughout the contract duration.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) awarded the $750,000 contract to Ke Nui Construction LLC. The project is estimated to be completed by May 3, 2022.

RESOURCES 

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR) 

Photographs – Kahana Bay Boat Ramp Site Improvements (December 9, 2021):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/m0hshuvdhiq4561/AACjOp_nTiyetjDuYojUwyKka?dl=0

Media Contact: 

Giovonni Parks

Communications Specialist

(808) 587-0396

[email protected] 

 

