Office of the Governor News Release: President Biden extends flag order honoring late Sen. Robert J. Dole
HONOLULU — President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has amended the proclamation ordering the United States flag to be flown at half-staff through midnight Saturday night, Dec. 11, 2021, in honor of the late Sen. Robert J. Dole. Flags will also be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi.
This action serves to honor former Sen. Dole, who died Dec. 5, 2021 at the age of 98.
