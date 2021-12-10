Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet December 15 & 16

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet December 15-16, 2021 at the Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Boulevard, in Cheyenne.

All meetings will be held in the I-80 room at the WYDOT Training Building, which is located on the south side of campus.

Commission members will meet Wednesday, December 15, at 11:00 a.m., for a workshop presented by WYDOT staff. Workshop topics will include:

an air service development update;

an overview of WYDOT’s operating budget;

information about an upcoming priority-setting session;

data from recent unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) demonstrations;

the Aeronautics Division’s year-in-review; and

a BlackCat Aviation Data Management System re-training.

Commission members will also attend a dinner with WYDOT staff on Wednesday evening, but no commission or agency business will be discussed.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday, December 16, at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.