Craig Sincock to Receive Highest Honor at Living Legends of Aviation Awards
Sincock built Avfuel into the world’s leading supplier of aviation fuel and servicesBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation News — Craig Sincock, Avfuel Corporation’s owner, president and CEO, is to receive the 2022 Ken Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award at the 19th Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards.
The award is the highest honor given at the Jan. 21, 2022, ceremony, marking the highlight of the evening.
When Sincock, a passionate aviator with a keen sense of business, acquired Avfuel 37 years ago, he sought to disrupt and reinvent the aviation fuel supply chain. His tenacity drove Avfuel’s evolution from a regional fuel distributor into the leading global supplier of aviation fuel and comprehensive services, offering everything from refueling equipment and comprehensive training programs, to aviation insurance and sustainability solutions.
Sincock has dedicated his career to shaping and supporting the aviation industry—as such, he was instrumental in reimagining the role of fuel distributors. Competitor counterparts soon followed his business model and the industry was forever changed.
Under Sincock’s leadership and entrepreneurial vision, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company quickly grew on a global scale. Avfuel now conducts business in 149 countries and serves more than 5,500 flight departments with 3,000+ global fueling locations, including 650+ Avfuel-branded FBOs. Today, Avfuel supports all aviation sectors, including FBOs, airports, corporate operators and helicopters, airlines, cargo/freight and the military.
Sincock views his business as a vehicle to serve the community through philanthropic initiatives, including health research, medical-flight and aviation-education institutions, veteran organizations, and aviation scholarships. Sincock is an ATP pilot who frequently flies Avfuel’s aircraft.
Typifying Ricci’s energy, enthusiasm and success, Sincock will also be inducted into the prestigious “Living Legends of Aviation”—an elite group of remarkable people with extraordinary accomplishments in aviation and aerospace. The Legends have more than 100 accomplished men and women among their ranks, including entrepreneurs, innovators, industry leaders, astronauts, record breakers, pilots who have become celebrities and celebrities who have become pilots. Legendary actor John Travolta is the “Official Ambassador of Aviation.”
The 2022 Living Legends of Aviation Awards will be held at Beverly Hills’ Beverly Hilton Hotel, honoring the year’s new inductees and award recipients.
The Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, a 501-c-3 non-profit organization, produces the annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards. Kiddie Hawk’s mission is to give children 4-7 their first flight lesson. Visit Livinglegendsofaviation.org for more information.
