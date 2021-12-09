Arrest Made in Armed Interstate Kidnapping (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the Third and Fifth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force, which includes agents from the FBI’s Washington Field office, announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Interstate Kidnapping (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on Monday, November 29, 2021, in the Third and Fifth Districts.

Armed Interstate Kidnapping (Gun): At approximately 3:30 am, the suspects approached the victim who was in a vehicle, in the 1400 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and threatened the victim. The suspects then assaulted and took control of the victim’s vehicle. The suspects drove the victim to multiple ATMs and attempted to withdraw money from the victim’s bank account. The victim was released and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 21-174-028

Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 5:30 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was fueling their vehicle, in the 2800 block of 12 th Street, Northeast. The first suspect brandished a handgun and the second suspect took the victim’s property. The first suspect drove off in the vehicle taken in the kidnapping offense and the second suspect drove off in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-173-958

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): At approximately 10:40 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 700 block of Quebec Place, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the victim then fled the scene. CCN: 21-174-407

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 30 year-old Eric Watson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Interstate Kidnapping (Gun), Armed Carjacking (Gun), Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

An additional suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.