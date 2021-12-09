U.S. 422 Lane Closure Next Week for Construction in Lower Pottsgrove Township

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound and westbound U.S. 422 motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges on Monday, December 13, through Friday, December 17, for roadway reconstruction under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Eastbound U.S. 422 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and

Westbound U.S. 422 from 7:00 PM to 2:00 PM the following afternoon.

U.S. 422 motorists are advised to use an allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The replacement of the Pleasantview Road and Park Road bridges over U.S. 422 is an advance contract prior to starting the project to reconstruct U.S. 422 between the Sanatoga Interchange and Porter Road.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $7.1 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in late 2022.

