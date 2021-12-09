Little Washington Road to Close Next Week for Tree Removal in East Brandywine Township

King of Prussia, PA – Little Washington Road is scheduled to close between Route 282 (Creek Road) and Grandview Road in East Brandywine Township, Chester County, on Monday December 13, through Friday, December 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 282 (Creek Road), Corner Ketch Road, Hopewell Road and Dilworth Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur.

