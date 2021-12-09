Submit Release
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra: 16-17 Year Olds Are Now Eligible for COVID-19 Booster Shots

Following the FDA and CDC decisions to expand Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to 16 and 17 year-olds who received Pfizer as their primary vaccine, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra issued this statement:

“Joining all adults, 16 and 17 year-olds are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots. Boosters are important to help increase people’s protection against COVID-19, and as we face the Delta variant and the threat of other variants including Omicron, we are taking urgent action to ensure Americans can stay safe. Everyone eligible should get their booster six months after their second dose, and people can find information on how to get an appointment and where vaccines are available near them at vaccines.gov. 

“We are following the science, and I am grateful to FDA and CDC for their swift work to act. As President Biden has committed, we are making every tool available to fight this virus and keep people safe.”

