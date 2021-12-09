Press Releases

Statement From Connecticut Department Of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, On The State's COVID Positivity Rates

Dec. 7, 2021

HARTFORD, Conn.— Today’s news of the increased positivity rate once again shows that the COVID-19 virus is not done with us yet.

Of the 525 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 76.2 percent are not fully vaccinated. The number of cases in Connecticut is steadily rising and this trajectory is heading in the wrong direction.

There is a perfect storm that has contributed to this latest increase.

During the winter months, we typically see more viral respiratory infections. There also has been a significant increase of cases in our surrounding states—Connecticut is not an island—and unfortunately our town-by-town map is almost completely red because of the community spread of this virus.

Additionally, there is waning immunity which reinforces the need for everyone 18 or older to get a booster six months after their primary vaccination series. And of course, on the heels of Thanksgiving and now the holiday season, people are at indoor gatherings with friends and family. If you are indoors in public spaces, please wear a mask. We know that masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We have so many tools in front of us that we did not have a year ago in the form of the vaccine and boosters. But we still need to do a better job in protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our communities. Go to ct.gov/covidvaccine to get information on where to get your vaccine or a booster.

