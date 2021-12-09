Dennis Wong Depicts a Common Asian American Woe in New Book
A love story marred by clashing multigenerational beliefs set up an exciting story of devotion and dignityCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ”The Power of Passion” is the love story between Eddie and Flora. It is also the story of the tensions that arise when Mrs. Kate, Eddie’s mother, starts meddling in their relationship. Dennis W.C. Wong tells a story of generational friction and love that needs to be strong enough to survive it all.
Dennis W. C. Wong is an Asian-American born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in San Francisco. He took up business management in the university but is currently engaged in health services as an operating room nurse assistant who volunteers regularly on medical missions. His Chinese ancestry became the source of many of the themes in his books, including in “The Power of Passion.”
When Eddie and Flora are in love, but Mrs. Kate is worried about the stereotype of a mixed-race American having a relationship with an American who was not mixed. She’s afraid of things that her generation considered taboo, and is worried that her son and her girlfriend are guilty of going against those beliefs. However, the young couple is unfazed. After all, their generation does not hold the same views as hers did. This puts them in direct opposition to Mrs. Kate and her ideals, and is the perfect set up for a gripping series of events that could make or break the young couple – for good.
Dennis Wong’s third book digs deep into the cultural divide that is endemic to Asian Americans of different generations. Older generations – usually immigrants from the home country – tend to have preconceived notions of relationships that stem from old beliefs and practices from their point of origin. The younger generation tends to rebel against these beliefs and practices, however. This is a common point of contention for multigenerational Asian American families, and is captured in all its raw energy in “The Power of Passion.”
Interested parties may purchase the book from bookstores everywhere.
Visit the author's website at www.denniswcwongauthor.com to know more about him and his book.
