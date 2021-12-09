STP and STC announce the release of the newly developed EHS audit protocol for Turkey 2021
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for Turkey 2021. This audit protocol, which covers relevant Turkish and European Union (EU) EHS requirements, was previously updated in September 2019. The regulatory date for the current release is June 2021.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Regulation on Environmental Inspection, 31509 of 12 June 2021 specifies requirements for environmental inspections conducted by the authorities. It repealed and replaced the Regulation on Environmental Inspection, OJ 27061.
Regulation on Authorization of Radiation Facilities and Radiation Procedures, OJ 31337 of 17 December 2020 sets out the procedures and principles regarding the authorization of activities to determine and confirm that the activities are carried out within the framework of radiation protection, safety, and security principles.
Notification on Municipality Revenues, OJ 31349 of 29 December 2020 determines the environmental tax that must be paid by households, businesses, and others as of 1 January 2021.
Notification on the Import of ODS and Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases 2021/14, OJ 31351 establishes provisions on the import of ozone-depleting substances controlled under the Montreal Protocol. It repealed and replaced previous versions of the Notification.
Regulation on the Management of Waste Oil, OJ 3098 of 21 December 2019 aims to reduce the adverse impacts related to the generation and disposal of waste oil. It repealed and replaced the Regulation on the Control of Waste Oil, OJ 26952.
Regulation on Zero Waste, OJ 30829 of 12 July 2019 sets out the general principles of the establishment, development, monitoring, financing, registration, and certification of zero waste management system to protect the environment and human health and all resources within waste management processes in line with the principles of sustainable development and effective management of raw materials and natural resources.
Notification on the Control of Import of Waste for Environmental Protection 2021/3, OJ31351 sets out provisions on the import of waste into Turkey. It requires a permit obtained from the relevant authorities to import certain waste (Annex I). It replaced the 2019 version of the notification.
Regulation on the Control of Packaging Waste, OJ 31523 of 6 June 2021 sets out provisions on the generation and disposal of packaging waste. It also includes requirements for packaging manufacturers. It covers all kinds of packaging waste independent of the place of its source (e.g., households or industrial facilities).
It repealed and replaced the Regulation on the Control of Packaging Waste, OJ 30283.
Circular on Transportable Pressure Equipment, No: 40277820-020-E.62408 of 29 August 2019 sets out the decisions made by the Ministry as a result of the repeal of the Regulation on Transportable Pressure Equipment OJ 28514.
For more information on this release, click here.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP, click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier's Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
Natalie Elster
STP ComplianceEHS
+1 604-983-3434
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn