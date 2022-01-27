The Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Kentucky to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Possibly Significant Compensation If Before 1982 He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran or person who has lung cancer, and he had asbestos exposure in the navy-work before 1982 please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LEXINGTON , KENTUCKY , USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "We are passionate advocates for Navy Veterans or people who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer in Kentucky and prior to 1982 they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and before 1982-he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation conversation about compensation.

"In order to qualify the Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer must have been diagnosed within the last 12 months, and the asbestos exposure must have occurred before 1982. Most people like this never get compensated because they are unaware that the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Lexington, Meads, Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Covington or anywhere in Kentucky. https://Kentucky.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Kentucky include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Fort Campbell, workers at one of Kentucky’s two dozen+ power plants, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.