The Fixed Income Investor Network Welcomes New Chairman & 2022 Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fixed Income Investor Network Association (FIIN), representing over 230 investment management firm members, announces the appointment of Joseph Lau as the Association’s Chair, along with other changes at the Officer level and adding four new members to the Board of Directors.

The 2022 Board of Directors:

Officers

Chair: Joseph Lau – President, LordCap Green

Vice Chair: Manish Kapoor – Managing Principal, West Wheelock Capital

Treasurer: Tom Denkler – Managing Director, Head of Structured Privates, AIG

Secretary: Rob McDonough – Director of ESG and Regulatory Initiatives, Angel Oak Capital Advisors

Assistant Secretary: Olga Chernova – Chief Investment Officer, Sancus Capital Management

Additional Board Members:

Fahd Basir – Managing Director, Capital Markets, Yieldstreet

John Brodbine – Vice President, Eaton Vance Management

Adrienne Dale-Burns – Portfolio Manager, MidOcean Credit Partners

Jack Ervasti – Principal, Credit, KKR *

Vincent Fiorillo – Founder, CEO, Park Slope Advisors

Brian Herr – Managing Director, Exos Financial

Thomas Majewski – Managing Partner & Founder, Eagle Point Credit Management

Andy Melvin – Managing Director, IMN *

Pramit Mukherjee – Senior Investment Manager, Legal & General *

Ann Rutledge – CEO, CreditSpectrum

Chris Saltaformaggio – Senior Director, New York Life Investors

Emanuela Scura – Partner, Head of ESG Investment, Lord Abbett *

Amir Vardi – Managing Director, Head of Structured Credit, Credit Suisse Asset Management

*Newly appointed Board Members*

“Structured credit remains a tremendously important part of the broader financial markets, supplying capital to consumers, small businesses and corporate America. Our market has shown great resilience in the last two years despite significant global disruptions. As an Investor-driven organization we will continue to foster value through important education and networking initiatives. I’m proud of our past accomplishments and very excited about the talented people gathered to continue our mission in the coming year,” said Joseph Lau, President of LordCap Green and the new Chairman of FIIN.

“Structured finance has gone through a consistent process of evolution in the last 30 years, adapting to the needs of the market. This has resulted in structured finance becoming more ingrained across our economy, from what is seen as commonplace but is remarkable – the 30-year mortgage as an example - to ever expanding areas such as renewable energy and ESG. The central focus has always been on ways to fund economic innovation.

I firmly believe that an open mind makes for a better investor. All of us at FIIN can help each other in encouraging this mindset of curiosity and innovation.” said Manish Kapoor, Managing Principal, West Wheelock Capital and Vice Chairman of FIIN.

About FIIN –

The Fixed Income Investor Network Association is growing and currently has over 330 members. The FIIN mission is to promote a healthy marketplace that facilitates innovation, transparency, and liquidity. The investor-driven, investor-focused forum offers education and the sharing ideas in the rapidly evolving fixed income and structured finance marketplace.