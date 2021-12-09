Updated Photos* Sought in an Attempted Armored Car Robbery and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) –Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force, which includes agents from the FBI’s Washington Field office, seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Attempted Armored Car Robbery and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in the 2900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:56 am, the suspects approached an armored car employee at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and assaulted the employee. The suspects took an empty US currency bag then fled the scene. During the assault, one of the suspects attempted to take employee’s handgun.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.