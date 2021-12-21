Dr. James O. Rodgers Announces Pre-launch of His New Book, "Diversity Training That Generates Real Change"

Dr. James O. Rodgers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diversity Coach, Dr. James O. Rodgers, is announcing the pre-release of his new book, "Diversity Training That Generates Real Change: Inclusive Approaches that Benefit Individuals, Business, and Society." This book was produced to raise awareness about the value of diversity and to lessen the stigma associated with it. Dr. Rodgers wants to dispel some common misconceptions, misinformation, and disinformation regarding diversity and inclusion, which he refers to as "a relationship discipline."

Though the book is fresh in the market, it has already been making waves and is being regarded as one of the best in the business industry. Reviewer Chris Womack, President and CEO, Georgia Power Company, states,“Jim Rodgers is widely recognized as the 'Diversity Coach.' His work for over 25 years has elevated the strategic and practical elements of diversity that bring the right focus to diversity training. Jim has focused on results, not just talk and non-productive activities. This book speaks to his knowledge, experience, and commitment to work in the diversity space that move organizations forward. His specific, detailed, and practical lessons will help achieve meaningful and measurable results.”

Laura Kangas co-authored his latest book, which is published by Berrett-Koehler and features a Foreword by Marshall Goldsmith (#1 Executive Coach and Leadership Educator). Corporate leaders, HR executives, Chief Diversity Officers, educators, and members of the media (who propagate much of the misinformation about D&I) will benefit from the book. College professors, business leaders, and members of the DEI community have already hailed it as a game-changing initiative.

“Jim Rodgers is one of best strategic thinkers in the game today. He practically invented the contemporary concept of "Diversity Management”. There is a great deal of confusion and misunderstanding in the DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) space. Jim is the rare leader who actually knows how to drive DEI results. This book explains his philosophy and approach. I give it my highest recommendation," states D&I officer Julius Pryor III, former Head of Diversity Strategy at TAP Pharma, Russell Athletic, Coca-Cola Enterprises, J&J Consumer, Genentech, and Cerner Corp. He is currently Chair of the Board for the Center for Healthcare Innovation.

Dr. Rodgers intends to recruit up to a thousand people for his launch team as part of the pre-launch. Over the last three months, he has spoken with over 300 diversity advocates. He believes (and intends) that this book will mark a turning point in our understanding of the aim, approach, implementation, and value of diversity and inclusion as a business strategy and a catalyst for social change.

Jim Rodgers is widely regarded as a thought leader in the field of diversity management and a prominent advisor about diversity management as a strategy and capability. He's also an executive leadership educator and a high-end executive coach.

James O. Rodgers Ph.D., FIMC

Dr. James O. Rodgers has practiced diversity management as an enterprise performance tool for over 35 years. He is recognized by his colleagues as one of the leading strategists and the #1 thought leader in the field of diversity management. He is known as “The Diversity Coach.”

Dr. Rodgers has been a behind-the-scenes advisor to leaders in over 250 major enterprises including The Coca-Cola Company, Georgia Power, BellSouth (now AT&T) and ThyssenKrupp Elevator and, not-for-profits including YMCA of Metro Atlanta and the High Museum of Art. Internationally, he has been a trusted advisor for global brands such as J&J, IBM, BP Amoco, and Chevron Texaco.

Dr. Rodgers is known internationally as a leader in the field. His published writings are read across the globe in places like UK, Australia, India, the Philippines, and South America. He is the author of Managing Differently: Getting 100% from 100% of your people 100% of the Time.

Managing Differently has been called the most practical approach to diversity and management and is frequently used as source material for MBA courses. He is launching his new book, Diversity Training That Generates Real Change, that will fill in the gap of understanding about the intent, history, and commercial value of diversity management.

In addition to his current role as executive coach to C-Suite executives, Dr. Rodgers serves as Director of the Executive Academy of ITSMF. His mission is to “build leaders of color for a changing world.” His value to the aspiring leaders is based on his own executive career, his work as a trusted advisor to senior leaders, and his role as board leader for several high-profile non-profits including Habitat for Humanity and the High Museum of Art. In every board position Dr. Rodgers improved the performance of the organizations in measurable ways.