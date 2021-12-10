Award-Winning Indie Film "WILDFLOWER" Starring Kristi Roosmaa Delivers An Emotional Immigrant Story

Short Film "Wildflower" ft. Kristi Roosmaa, Photo by Eleri Ever Kristi Roosmaa, Helle Metjer, Ella Barborak, Photo by Samantha Blinn Short Film "Wildflower" Official Poster, Designed by Valev Laube

Inspired by real-life events, “Wildflower” centers around an immigrant woman struggling to make a heartbreaking choice while pursuing a dream in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The celebrated short film “ Wildflower ,” starring award-winning Estonian-born actress, singer, and producer Kristi Roosmaa , directed by Tony-nominated producer Celine Rosenthal and written by Artemis Women In Action Film Festival Screenplay winner Susan Cameron, is now available across all media!Wildflower had its World Premiere at FirstGlance Film Festival in Los Angeles, where it won the Audience Award in Best Shorts Too category. In addition, Wildflower received awards for Best Indie Short at Oniros Film Festival, Exceptional Merit at WRPN.TV Short, Tight and Loose global film festival competition and Best Trailer at Rome Prisma Independent Film Awards. Roosmaa took home Best Actress at Oniros Film Festival, Best Actress at Top Shorts Film Festival, and Award of Merit at One-Reeler Short Film Competition.Film Carnage: “Wildflower is a lovely film, it’s perfectly sentimental without becoming sickly sweet and has a universal message of the importance of family and that life can throw anything at you, we all just have to deal with it the best we can.”The project shines a spotlight on female contribution in the film industry with its all-female international creative team. Led by Kristi Roosmaa (Carnegie Hall, Residente feat. Bad Bunny on "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon") who starred and produced, the film was helmed by Celine Rosenthal (Associate Artistic Director at Asolo Repertory Theatre), screenwriter Susan Cameron (Catalina Film Festival & Beverly Hills Film Festival), cinematographer Charlotte Dupre (“After Dark,” “Fairytale”) and producer Natalie Schwan (“Jo,” “Find Your Wild”). In addition, the team includes editor Anthony Muzzatti (“See,” “Dickinson”), composer Alexander Arntzen (“Initiation,” “A New York Christmas Wedding”), sound editor Zac Suskevich (“Diabolical,” “Sleepaway Slasher”) and brand developer Valev Laube. Wildflower cast features Kristi Roosmaa, Helle Metjer, Ella Barborak, Jade Wheeler, Giordan Diaz, Canedy Knowles, RJ Woessner, and Vanessa Thorpe.Roosmaa is excited to share the film with audiences, explaining, "My decision to produce the short film was borne of a desire to celebrate my late Grandma. This impulse grew to my embracing the national dialogue on immigration. Today, our team chooses to make it available across all media because it is more timely than ever. The past few years have been a reminder to all of us of the true universal values in life. I hope this little gem serves to percolate the conversation.”

Award-Winning Short Film "Wildflower" Starring Kristi Roosmaa