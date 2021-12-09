Submit Release
WellSpring Home Health Releases Guide for Choosing a Home Care Agency in Tacoma

TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellSpring Home Health released a new guide for people in Tacoma, Washington who are searching for a home care agency. The guide explains that home care services are a great option for aging adults and other people who need daily assistance that would like to continue living at home.

In this guide, WellSpring provides several considerations that people should keep in mind when choosing a facility.

For one, the home care agency should be completely licensed. The state of Washington requires several license requirements, including proof of liability insurance, disclosure statements, criminal history checks, and more. People seeking home care services should ensure the agency they’re considering meets all these requirements.

Insurance is also a major consideration for most people. There are many expenses associated with home care, and generally, all adults over the age of 65 are eligible for Medicare. Not all home care agencies accept Medicare and other types of insurance, so due diligence is required to determine which plans are accepted by the agency.

People seeking home care services should also consider their unique medical and care needs and ensure the agency they are considering offer the specialties and services they require. For instance, individuals recovering from a stroke or living with dementia may need more specialized care or skilled nursing services.

Additionally, the guide emphasizes that people should feel comfortable with the agency they choose and move forward with an agency that has staff members that are hospitable and trustworthy.

WellSpring Home Health is a fully licensed and certified home care agency in Tacoma, Washington. The agency also serves the communities of Wasilla and Anchorage, Alaska. It offers both unskilled home care services and skilled nursing. The agency offers services such as speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical social work, and more.

Interested parties can learn more about WellSpring Home Health and inquire about home care services by visiting their website.

