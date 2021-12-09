Closure on I-70 Westbound On-Ramp from Main Street Beginning Monday, December 13

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, beginning Monday, December 13, 2021, there will be a closure on the I-70 Westbound on-ramp from Main Street. There will be a temporary detour during this closure on the Market Street on-ramp to I-70 Westbound. These closures will continue through Tuesday, December 14.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​​

