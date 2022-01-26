NEW COLLECTION OF 50 SHORT STORIES CAPTURES THE AMERICAN EXPERIENCE OVER 60 YEARS
50 STATES by Richard R. Becker
Richard R. Becker has made a stellar debut with 50 STATES! I fell in love with how each short story packs a punch and is memorable on its own."”UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exciting debut author has released a new collection of 50 short stories that captures the human condition and how perception shapes destiny. The book, 50 STATES by Richard R. Becker, spans several literary genres with each short story set in a different state across America.
— Readers' Favorite
Each story is compelling in its own right:
· An Idaho farmer who aches for absolution after a tragedy is given one more chance at redemption.
· Two runaways cross paths in a Tennessee bus station with only one ticket between them.
· A family sees looters racing toward their home as they escape an Oregon wildfire.
· A young couple takes a reckless turn off a state highway in Utah and find themselves in a nightmarish government biohazard area.
These and 46 more shorts make up an anthology that will surprise readers with each new thought-provoking story as they skip across different genres, moods, and states of mind. Together, they provide a character-driven sampling of the American experience over the last 60 years — the kind and the cruel, the heroic and criminal — in unpredictable and exciting ways.
“Growing up, I was always the kid with a story,” says Becker. “Every stuffed animal, every game, every play activity had a back story. The only problem was that I couldn’t read or write, so I’d either illustrate my stories or share them verbally.”
“50 STATES finally took shape when I treated it as a project to write one short story a week for 50 weeks. After writing the first few stories, patterns emerged. I found myself writing about how different people in different places live through or cope with life-defining moments — some of which are grounded in reality and others better defined as speculative. It felt natural to place characters with different mental states in different physical states.”
About half of the stories could be classified as literary fiction. The other half are closer to thrillers — both psychological and fantastic, some with supernatural elements.
The collection has received high praise from editorial reviewers and interest from a growing community of readers.
Adds Kirkus Reviews, "A cleverly conceived, character-driven, if overstuffed, anthology sure to delight and enchant."
The Reading Bud calls it “an impressive short story collection that will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions."
50 STATES is available on Amazon and other popular outlets where books are sold. An audiobook is launching soon with an Emmy Award-winning TV journalist and voice actor as narrator.
RICHARD R. BECKER is an American writer, educator, and creative strategist. He is best known as an accredited business communicator and president of Copywrite, Ink., a 30-year-old strategic communication and writing services firm with experience on more than 1,000 accounts, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Becker has received more than 200 local, regional, and national awards in his field, including Addys, EMAs, Pinnacles, and Quills for writing, creative, and strategic direction. He was also named WIC Agency Support Person of the Year (1997), IABC/Las Vegas Communicator of the Year (1998), Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce Community Achievement Award winner (1999), and WIC Agency/Production/Public Relations Principal of the Year (2001) before he was 35.
As a journalist, Becker has written hundreds of magazine and newspaper articles, with his byline appearing in the Denver Post, Los Angeles Times, and publications for Simon & Schuster and Paramount Communications. He also scripted a documentary produced with PBS and contributed to five books, including “Beyond Generation X: A Practical Guide for Managers” and the American Ambulance Association’s “Public Relations Handbook.”
In addition to his work, Becker currently serves as a city council-appointed volunteer commissioner on the Las Vegas Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission. He has also assisted more than 60 nonprofit and professional organizations as a consultant and board member.
According to Becker, his most memorable nonprofit campaign was developing a human rights awareness initiative that coordinated BloggersUnite, Amnesty International, and several hundred thousand bloggers who wrote 1.2 million posts for human rights on the same day. The campaign was featured on CNN and in The Wall Street Journal.
From 2000-20, Becker taught as an instructor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Specifically, he taught writing, editing, and social media classes. He has also been featured as a speaker for a variety of organizations, including Comic Con, G2E World Gaming Expo, Las Vegas Leadership Institute, Nevada Recreation and Parks Society, Regis University, and U.S. Small Business Administration.
Prior to Copywrite, Ink., Becker was creative director at an advertising agency in Reno and worked in the corporate communication department of a major utility. He is a graduate of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Although accomplished, Becker continues to look for opportunities of expression beyond commercial work. He writes short stories and poetry. One poem was published as part of a mixed medium art piece that was shown as part of a juried art exhibit in Connecticut in October 2000. He is the author of 50 States, a collection of short short stories, which was published in 2021.
