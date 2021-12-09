Sabatina: More Than $23,000,000 in Grants Coming to 5th Senatorial District 

Philadelphia, PA − December 7, 2021 – Sen. John Sabatina (D-Philadelphia) is pleased to announce $23,290.000 in grants for local projects. The grants come from the Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

Major job-producing projects will be given major funding in the 5th Senatorial District, represented by Sabatina. These projects are in line with what Sabatina focused on since being elected to the Senate in 2014, bringing home big ticket grants and funding for job-sustaining, community-improving projects.

The millions of dollars will go toward two projects along the Delaware River, one at the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, two for business parks, and two for local schools.

“These projects will have a tremendous impact on our district,” Sabatina said. “Some of these projects will lead to long-lasting infrastructure improvements, others will increase local company’s capacity for both production and employees, and others with provide recreation, entertainment, and sports opportunities for local youth.”

The full list of awards:

Old Port Richmond Power Plant – $7,790,000 – The project will renovate the Old Port Richmond Power Plant’s 500,000+ SF of space including: storm water drainage; energy facilities that generate and distribute power; construction and repair of sewage lines and treatment; telephone lines; demolition of appropriate structures; clearing and preparation of land; and environmental assessments.

Byberry North Business Center – $1,000,000 – The project will construct approximately 669,000 SF of industrial, flex, and office development. Extensive improvements are required, including infrastructure and traffic improvements, as well as sitework, utilities, and other work to create a pad-ready site for vertical construction.

AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corporation Campus Expansion – $6,000,000 – The project will construct a training facility which includes additional hangar space, new training simulators, and additional classroom and office space. This includes constructing related infrastructure to house the training simulators and other training equipment, as well as site work, demolition, earthwork, and building out the overall structure, including HVAC, electrical, raising the building roof, and drywall.

Friends of [Archbishop] Ryan, Inc – $2,500,000 – The project will install a walking path from the corner of Chalfont Drive and Byrne Roads to Academy Road. This will allow pedestrians a faster commute to the public transportation they rely upon to take them to their place of employment. A new turf field will be upgraded with a synthetic turf base; this upgraded field will allow football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey teams to play. A dog park will also be installed with agility obstacles, benches, tidy up trash receptacles and other amenities.

Arsenal Revitalization – $1,000,000 – The project will purchase land and construct a parking garage and accompanying rain garden. This includes grading the land and paving and stripping the parking lot. The boundary security fence will be moved to the new boundary line.

Morris Iron & Steel Company, Inc . – $3,500,000 – The project will repair 1,067 linear feet of the wharf, located in the south slip, so that the existing structure can continue to be operational. It will reinforce 16 cells by driving a new sheet pile wall in front of the existing bulkhead and filling that space with concrete. This project will increase Morris Iron’s capacity to process and recycle more scrap metal, lower carbon emissions, improve public safety, and create more jobs for the Philadelphia area.

St. Christopher Parish – $1,500,000 – The project will construct a +/- 12,000 SF multi-use facility that will be suitable for indoor sports, performances and meetings. The new facility will offer educational programs to children of all faiths, pre-school through the 8th grade.

