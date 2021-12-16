History of the 15 Millionth Ford Model T and how the vehicle shaped the American Automobile Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15 millionth Ford Model T, the vehicle that inspired the American automobile industry evolution was produced on this day, May 26, 1927.
On this Day in Automotive History, Edsel and Henry Ford rolled the 15 millionth Model T off the Ford Highway Park assembly line, marking the end of the production of a revolutionary vehicle.
Built by Henry Ford in 1908, the Model T was created to be reliable, efficient, and affordable transportation for all as the idea was conceived in the era of expensive automobiles. Apart from its affordable price, the Model T was known for its ease of maintenance and durability on the poor American roads and this led to more patronage.
Due to increase in demand, Henry Ford built the world’s first assembly line in 1913 to cater for the mass production of the Model T. This move reduced the price of the Model T from $850 in 1908 (equivalent to 18months average wages) to less than $300 in 1925 (equivalent to 4months average wage) and also accounted for the 40% increase in the sales of cars in the United States.
Popularly known as “Tin Lizzie” or the “flivver”, the Model T was equipped with a four-cylinder engine that delivered 20hp and a speed of 40-45 mph. It came in different body styles including a seven-seat town car, a two-seat runabout, and a five-seat touring car that was mounted on a 100-inch-wheelbase chassis. The vehicle was originally offered in a variety of colors but was later mass-produced in black to reduce manufacturing costs from 1913 to 1935. The impact of the Model T on American automotive history was so great that even Henry himself said “The vehicle broke down the barriers of distance in rural sections, brought the people of these sectors closer and placed education within the reach of everyone."
Henry Ford stopped the production of the famous Model T due to lack of demand as more luxurious and powerful vehicles began to dominate the automobile industry. After the last Model T was rolled off, many Ford factories closed down temporarily and about 60,000 staff were laid off.
“Today, this iconic vehicle is regarded as the pioneer of the U.S. automobile industry for the following reasons,”
- It was sold at a price the masses could afford.
- It increased personalized transport and flexibility as it was compatible with different add-ons produced and sold by different manufacturers.
- It was the first recognized global car that sold across six continents.
Ford Model t remained the best-selling car of the century until Volkswagen surpassed its record in 1972.
