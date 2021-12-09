Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Peter Chapman is President and CEO of IonQ, the leader in universal quantum computing. Previously, Peter was Director of Engineering for Amazon Prime. He has over 40 years of leadership in software engineering, from when he began his career at 16 working with Marvin Minsky in the MIT Artificial Intelligence Lab. Shortly after the sale of his last company, Peter came out of an early retirement to help build tools for the blind at the helm of Ray Kurzweil's company, K-NFB Reading Technologies.
Peter has had a lifelong interest in AI and one of the reasons he joined IonQ is because he believes that quantum computing may have an important part in solving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and many other important problems facing mankind.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
