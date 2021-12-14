The Radicati Group Releases “Data Loss Prevention Market, 2021-2025”
The market for Data Loss Prevention Solutions continues to see strong growth
DLP solutions are seeing strong adoption to help organizations protect against internal and external threats”PALO ALTO, CA, US, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radicati Group’s latest study, “Data Loss Prevention Market, 2021-2025” offers an in-depth analysis of the market for full, content-aware enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions are appliances, software, cloud services, and hybrid solutions that provide electronic data supervision and management to help organizations prevent non-compliant information sharing. These solutions serve to protect data at rest, data in use, and data in motion.
— Sara Radicati
The study provides market size, installed base and revenue market share by vendor, four-year forecasts, breakouts by region and business size for the DLP market. It also provides a detailed analysis of key market players, including Clearswift, CoSoSys, Digital Guardian, Falcongaze, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Forcepoint, McAfee, Safetica, SearchInform, Symantec, and Zecurion.
According to the study, the worldwide market for DLP solutions is expected to yield over $1.4 billion in 2021.
To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our market research programs, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com.
About The Radicati Group, Inc.
The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, information archiving, regulatory compliance, wireless technologies, web services, social networking, instant messaging, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.
The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.
Admin
The Radicati Group, Inc
+1 650-322-8059
email us here