David Slater, CEO of DT Midstream honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award

David Slater, CEO of DT Midstream has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
David Slater is president and CEO of DT Midstream. He has served in this role since 2021. Slater has more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry, where he has worked both in commercial business development and operational roles.
Previously, Slater was president and chief operating officer at DTE Midstream, which transitioned from DTE Energy into a fully independent company July 1, 2021. He joined DTE Energy in 2011 as senior vice president, DTE Gas Storage & Pipelines, and was subsequently promoted to executive vice president in 2014. Beginning in 2015, Slater became president and chief operating officer of DTE Gas Storage & Pipelines and was named a member of the DTE executive leadership team. Before DTE, Slater held various senior leadership positions at Goldman Sachs and Nexen, a top-10 North America energy merchant.
Slater earned a master’s degree in business administration and an honors degree in business commerce from the University of Windsor. Slater is on the board of directors for Millennium Pipeline, Vector Pipeline and Nexus Gas Transmission; he also serves as chairman of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA). He is director of a charitable faith-based foundation.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
