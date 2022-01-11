New Bitcoin ATM opens in Allentown, PA at 1226 Liberty St for buying and selling cryptocurrencies
United Check Cashing StoreALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Allentown, PA. The new machine is located in the United Check Cashing store located at 1226 Liberty St, Allentown, PA 18102. The Bitcoin ATM is located just inside the doors just to the left of the entrance next to the traditional ATMs, and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) in a few simple steps. This Bitcoin ATM machine is available Monday- Saturday and is servicing the entire Allentown, as well as Lehigh region including the Fullerton and Fountain Hill neighborhoods.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Allentown uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
