Mirka Wilderer, CEO of De Nora Water Technologies honored by World Biz Magazine with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award

Dr. Mirka Wilderer, CEO of De Nora Water Technologies has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Dr. Mirka Wilderer is recognized as one of the leading executives in the water industry with deep experience in corporate strategies, business transformation, and cross-functional leadership in global organizations. With her entrepreneurial approach, Mirka’s career expands over a timeline as an executive and change leader for global organizations with deep experience in corporate strategies, business transformation and cross-functional leadership. She has worked on four continents and attained a doctorate in international business while seeking innovative solutions to leading change and preserving one of our world’s most precious resources: water.
In 2019, Mirka was appointed the first female Chief Executive Officer of De Nora Water Technologies, LLC, a leader in disinfection and filtration technologies with a global footprint in the water industry. Under her leadership the business has already realized impressive growth in the past 2 years while managing through the global COVID-19 pandemic and pivoting to surface disinfection.” Mirka’s motto this past year has been: Expect the unexpected; plan for the worst, work towards the best, and nurture a culture of resilience and adaptability to boost innovation and shape all aspects of the new normal. Mirka fosters an agile approach to operating the business with the goal to remain flexible in light of constant changes. By taking this approach and empowering her team for solutions, innovation is a natural derivative.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
